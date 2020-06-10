Norsk Hydro
Norsk Hydro receives first cyber insurance payout of $3.6 million for breach-related losses
The amount represents just six per cent of the total costs resulting from the cyber attack
Fax machines make a comeback at Norsk Hydro following ransomware attack
LockerGoga ransomware attack in March saw a return to pen-and paper drawings and fax communications between offices
Norsk Hydro puts cost of cyber attack at $52 million
March ransomware attack forced the firm to revert to manual processes
The top 10 biggest security breaches of 2019 (so far)
Up to ten terabytes of data stolen from Citrix, ransomware outbreaks costing millions and software update systems compromised
The top 10 biggest cyber security stories in March
UK government warning over Huawei, China's surveillance state laid bare, 4G security flaws and industrial ransomware
Norsk Hydro ransomware losses estimated at $40m
Norsk Hydro claims it has entered the recovery stage despite predicting $40 million loss
Norsk Hydro recovers some systems following Lockergoga ransomware security breach
Norsk has recovered priority business systems after falling victim to Lockergoga ransomware attack
Norsk Hydro production affected by cyber attack on US and European operations
Industrial systems of Norwegian aluminium producer targeted in cyber attack