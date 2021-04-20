Nokia Lumia
Microsoft unveils new Lumia 950 and 950 XL with Windows 10 desktop modes
Weep, Ubuntu Phone
New Windows 10 Mobile release hints at 6 October event reveal. And will Surface Pro 4 be there too?
Microsoft seems to be finally coming up with its next mobile ecosystem
Nokia nosedive: How can Microsoft avoid another $10bn mobile debacle?
Microsoft needs to recoup on an expensive couple of years in mobility
Microsoft CONFIRMS major layoffs (UPDATED)
Shift of tone, or slashed to the bone?
As Microsoft flogs Bing Maps to Uber and Android rumours re-emerge, is the end nigh for Windows Phone?
When a four per cent market share's just not enough
Stephen Elop departs Microsoft amid 'engineering re-alignment'
Kirill Tatarinov and Eric Rudder also out as Nadella shapes up Microsoft for Windows 10
Nokia agrees to buy French telecommunications company Alcatel-Lucent for £11.2bn
Merger will create £29bn European equipment group
Going all in with Microsoft: How Shropshire Council has saved space, money and resources with Lumia, Azure and InTune
On course for a £500,000 IT save by picking a direction and sticking with it
'Microsoft Lumia' confirmed as new post-Nokia company phone branding
It might have dropped the maker, but Microsoft happily holds on to the model
Why Apple and Samsung could be heading for a fall along with the smartphone market that made them
The smartphone market is looking increasingly unsustainable as icons of the industry - such as Nokia, BlackBerry and Motorola - tumble, and even established giants, such as Samsung, start to struggle
Living with the Nokia Lumia 630 running Windows Phone 8.1
Is Microsoft's refined OS enough to rip out the BYOD staples of iOS and Android?
Review: Nokia 2520 Windows RT tablet
Does Nokia's latest tablet have a chance when saddled with Windows RT?
Microsoft Build 2014: Nadella adopts "challenger mindset" with free Win 8 for small tablets and mouse-friendly OS updates
And Nokia joins the party with three new device announcements
Delta Air Lines IT chiefs want to capitalise on new revenue streams from mobile, web
Passengers may be able to pre-order food for flights online
Nokia mobile phone sales fall by one-third as Windows Phone devices struggle
Company refuses to break out sales figures for mobile phones ahead of sale to Microsoft
Increase in Lumia sales fails to offset plunging feature phone sales for Nokia
Third quarter revenues continue to decline as Nokia's feature phone business plunges more than 35 per cent
Delta Air Lines' 11,000 pilots to use Microsoft Surface 2 tablets
Airline hopes to save $13m a year in fuel, cut carbon emissions and improve efficiency with 'electronic flight bags'
Microsoft's 'brand perception is its main barrier' says Gartner
'This next year is fundamental for them to change this perception around,' states analyst
Transforming a telecoms giant: an interview with Telefonica group CIO Phil Jordan
Jordan tells Sooraj Shah about the three projects that will transform the firm better known in the UK as O2
Nokia and Microsoft: the odd couple
When Microsoft announced plans to buy Nokia's devices business it was an almost inevitable culmination of a deal hammered out between Steve Ballmer and Stephen Elop. But for Microsoft the deal is fraught with risk
Did Microsoft acquire Nokia to stop it switching to Android?
Insiders suggest that a move by Nokia to Google was only a matter of time, with Windows Phone licence due to run out in 2014
Microsoft, Nokia, AT&T, Avanade team up to improve customer experience for Delta Air Lines
19,000 flight attendants to be geared with Nokia Lumia 820s
Samsung and Android dominate global smartphone market - but Lenovo is growing fast
Gartner figures show commanding market share leads for Samsung and Android - with Motorola nowhere to be seen
O2 to launch 4G in UK on 29 August
Premium pricing: O2's cheapest tariff will be £26