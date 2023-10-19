New investment will include spending on 5G diversification, local fibre networks and Shared Rural Network 4G initiative, government says
Three's 5G rollout means expanding capacity on many fronts at the same time, explains network strategy and architecture manager Firoz Vohra
Many western governments are thinking about how and why they became so dependent on a single vendor
The government has already told telecom firms they should not purchase 5G equipment from Huawei, from the end of this year
Three UK's 5G plan includes speed boosts for existing 3G and 4G infrastructure as it replaces Samsung 4G radio-access technology with Huawei
Mobile operating system analysts forecast would challenge Apple and Android to be buried by the end of the year
Sources say that the companies are in negotiations, but haven't reached an agreement yet
Google wants to rule the skies with superfast broadband