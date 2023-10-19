Nokia

14,000 jobs to go at Nokia as cost pressures bite

Corporate

14,000 jobs to go at Nokia as cost pressures bite

Represents 17% of the workforce

clock 19 October 2023 • 2 min read

Government

UK commits £250 million to diversify 5G equipment sources

New investment will include spending on 5G diversification, local fibre networks and Shared Rural Network 4G initiative, government says

clock 27 November 2020 • 3 min read

Telecoms

Revving up the 5G rollout at Three UK

Three's 5G rollout means expanding capacity on many fronts at the same time, explains network strategy and architecture manager Firoz Vohra

clock 09 October 2020 • 4 min read

Strategy

'Failure of capitalism' helped Huawei dominate 5G technology, policy expert tells MPs

Many western governments are thinking about how and why they became so dependent on a single vendor

clock 23 July 2020 • 2 min read

Government

China considering action against Nokia and Ericsson if EU bans Huawei

The government has already told telecom firms they should not purchase 5G equipment from Huawei, from the end of this year

clock 21 July 2020 • 3 min read

Communications

Three reveals 5G roll-out plan but aims to focus on Home Broadband first

Three UK's 5G plan includes speed boosts for existing 3G and 4G infrastructure as it replaces Samsung 4G radio-access technology with Huawei

clock 02 July 2019 • 2 min read

Mobile Phones

Nokia 7.1 review

Not quite the mid-range hero we wanted, but a contender for sure

clock 29 January 2019 • 8 min read

Hardware

Windows 10 Mobile support to end in December 2019

Mobile operating system analysts forecast would challenge Apple and Android to be buried by the end of the year

clock 21 January 2019 • 2 min read

Internet

Google plans to offer in-flight connectivity through Nokia acquisition

Sources say that the companies are in negotiations, but haven't reached an agreement yet

clock 13 April 2018 • 2 min read

Internet

Google to buy Nokia's aircraft broadband business

Google wants to rule the skies with superfast broadband

clock 13 April 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read