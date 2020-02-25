Node.js
Warning over Divergent/Nodersok malware that turns PCs into cyber crime accomplices
The fileless malware identified by Microsoft and Cisco Talos has already infected thousands of PCs across the US and Europe
Node.js community is 'completely feral' and a model for future development, says Weaveworks
One day "development will be a natural part of our lives" adds Rackspace
The rise of DevOps necessitates full-stack developers at The Washington Post
A repertoire of DevOps skills are a necessity, three of the Post's developers tell Computing
Why The Washington Post chose MongoDB over Couchbase for its Submission Platform app
Washington Post builds a MEAN stack for web development
Oracle's Larry Ellison pledges to shift EVERYTHING to the cloud and to compete head-on with Amazon
Ellison claims Oracle will have the broadest offerings in infrastructure, software and networking as a service - at AWS prices
Comparethemarket.com shifts to Node.js from Microsoft .Net as it migrates to the cloud
Popular price comparison website changes its development tool of choice from Microsoft to open-source Node.js