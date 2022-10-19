NLRB

Amazon Labor Union defeated in New York election

Corporate

Amazon Labor Union defeated in New York election

News comes as document reveals the tech giant's staggering worker attrition rate

clock 19 October 2022 • 3 min read
Amazon's next union vote begins on 12th October

Corporate

Amazon's next union vote begins on 12th October

Amazon has a history of anti-union sentiment and is already casting doubt on the process.

clock 15 September 2022 • 2 min read
Amazon faces another union vote this month

Corporate

Amazon faces another union vote this month

Amazon labour organisers on Staten Island are preparing for their second major test, just days after achieving a historic union victory at a nearby warehouse in New York City.

clock 25 April 2022 • 2 min read
Labour union wins election at Amazon warehouse in New York

Corporate

Labour union wins election at Amazon warehouse in New York

It is the first successful unionisation effort at an Amazon warehouse in the USA

clock 04 April 2022 • 3 min read
Amazon accused of interfering in second Alabama union election

Corporate

Amazon accused of interfering in second Alabama union election

Amazon allegedly removed union literature from employee breakrooms and forced workers to attend anti-union meetings

clock 23 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read