News comes as document reveals the tech giant's staggering worker attrition rate
Amazon has a history of anti-union sentiment and is already casting doubt on the process.
Amazon labour organisers on Staten Island are preparing for their second major test, just days after achieving a historic union victory at a nearby warehouse in New York City.
It is the first successful unionisation effort at an Amazon warehouse in the USA
Amazon allegedly removed union literature from employee breakrooms and forced workers to attend anti-union meetings