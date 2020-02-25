nintendo switch
Black Friday: The best games console and PC game deals
Deals on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox - as well as some PC gaming bargains
Nintendo Switch reaches 10 million sales less than nine months after launch
Nintendo plans to manufacture up to 30 million Switch consoles next year
Sony shipped over 70 million PS4 consoles in 2017
Playstation 4 sales beat the competition into the dust
Cyber Monday: Best Nintendo Switch deals
Grab yourself a penny-pinching Nintendo Switch deal
Cyber Monday: Best Nintendo Switch deals
Grab yourself an amazing Nintendo Switch deal
Nintendo Switch sales hit 2.74 million since launch
Nintendo expects new console to outsell Wii U in its first year
Nintendo Switch emulator bait used to spread malware and ransomware, warns Norton
All bait and no Switch, warn security researchers
Scammers using Nintendo Switch emulator downloads as bait to spread malware
If you want to play Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda', you'll just have to shell out for it, advise Norton
Nintendo Switch sells 1.5 million units worldwide - 85,000 in the UK
Company on-course to bust its target of two million before the end of March
Nintendo reveals Switch specifications - but keeps CPU details a secret
Nintendo refuses to reveal details of the new console's custom Nvidia Tegra microprocessor
Why Nintendo's £280 Switch is going to be a tough sell in a cruel world
The market feels sewn up - can Ninty still fit in?
Nintendo's last roll of the dice, the Switch, will cost £280 and be in shops in March
Launch sees pricing for Nintendo's do-or-die device way above expectations