Nintendo Switch Lite review
The Switch that doesn't switch
Nintendo Switch latest news: Switch sales surpass GameCube as Nintendo's 2Q profits hit eight-year high
Switch sales beat GameCubes lifetime sales figures in just 18 months
Nintendo closes-in on 20 million Switch sales as it takes down popular Nintendo ROM websites
Nintendo to break 20 million Switch sales barrier in the current quarter
Switch console sold more than 15 million units, while SNES Classic sold more than five million
Nintendo Switch reaches 10 million sales less than nine months after launch
Nintendo plans to manufacture up to 30 million Switch consoles next year
Cyber Monday: Best Nintendo Switch deals
Grab yourself a penny-pinching Nintendo Switch deal
Grab yourself an amazing Nintendo Switch deal
Is Nintendo planning to bring back the classic Game Boy handheld console?
New trademark application teases prospect of retro gaming on the move
Nintendo announces SNES Classic for release at end of September
Form an orderly queue!
Pre-orders of the SNES Classic sell-out within hours at Amazon and Game
Nintendo to release 2DS XL in the UK in July
Nintendo follows up Switch success with new handheld games console
Nintendo Switch sales hit 2.74 million since launch
Nintendo expects new console to outsell Wii U in its first year
Nintendo to release SNES Mini to 'console' anyone who missed out on the NES Classic
The NES Classic is dead. Long live the SNES Mini!
Nintendo Switch emulator bait used to spread malware and ransomware, warns Norton
All bait and no Switch, warn security researchers
If you want to play Nintendo's 'The Legend of Zelda', you'll just have to shell out for it, advise Norton
Nintendo Switch sells 1.5 million units worldwide - 85,000 in the UK
Company on-course to bust its target of two million before the end of March
'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' picked-up by 90 per cent of Nintendo Switch buyers
Nintendo reveals Switch specifications - but keeps CPU details a secret
Nintendo refuses to reveal details of the new console's custom Nvidia Tegra microprocessor
Why Nintendo should have thought twice before pricing the Switch at £280
The world changed, but did Nintendo?
The market feels sewn up - can Ninty still fit in?