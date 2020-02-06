Nimble Storage
Don't just sit on your backup data, use it!
New research from Computing reveals that much can be done with backup data, and that only a fifth of organisations are so far making effective use of it
HPE to buy Nimble Storage in $1.2bn deal
Nimble acquisition will drive HPE into all-flash storage arrays
Lenovo to re-sell Nimble's all-flash storage arrays
Nimble's predictive analytics software also coming to Lenovo customers soon
The curse of slow applications and how to lift it: now available on demand
Watch our latest web seminar with Nimble Storage and catch up with the debate
Application slowdown and how to solve it
Expert panel explains how to keep your data centre running smoothly, and discusses why simply throwing more capacity at the problem doesn't work
The machine learning solution to the UK's productivity problem
Speeding up poorly performing applications is one way of addressing the UK's productivity woes, argues Paul Scarrott
Dell-EMC - how many other similar-sized mergers have worked, asks Nimble's Ajay Singh
Dell's big takeovers typically followed by the departure of key tech guys, warns Nimble
Dell to buy EMC in $50bn deal?
Privately held hardware giant reportedly in talks to snap up storage vendor EMC
Why dbg picked Nimble Storage to improve its performance and scalability
dbg now has 50TB of usable space and about 120,000 IOPS thanks to Nimble Storage and Cisco UCS
Stop the revolution! Flash set to displace the spinning disk
A shake-up in the storage market is happening - ignore it and get left behind. Computing talks to Dan Leary of Nimble Storage to find out how storage is changing