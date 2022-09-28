Nikita Gourianov

Quantum hype accusations: the industry hits back

Hardware

Significant challenges remain, but quantum computing is advancing faster than its classical counterpart

clock 28 September 2022 • 9 min read
Oxford physicist says quantum computing is overhyped scam

Greedy physicists have exaggerated progress, he claims

clock 05 September 2022 • 3 min read
