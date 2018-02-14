Nicolas Joly

Hacking

Patch Tuesday: Bumper month for Microsoft as patches for 55 vulnerabilities are rolled out

Microsoft issues patches for more than 50 security flaws

clock 14 February 2018 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read