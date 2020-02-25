Nicky Morgan
Mobile operators to face fines for failing to meet coverage obligations, digital secretary warns
Maximum fine will be up to 10 per cent of mobile operators' turnover
Government drops controversial online 'porn block' plan
Government will instead focus on protecting children through wider 'online harms' regulation
Visa claims "rare" failure in networking switch caused payments meltdown
Letter to House of Commons Treasure Committee explains cause of payments glitch earlier this month
Visa: Rare networking switch failure to blame for payments glitch earlier this month
Rare fault meant identifying and rectifying cause of problem took longer than usual
Middleware to blame for IT platform migration meltdown, claims TSB CEO Paul Pester
Pester unable to say when all the glitches will be ironed out