Ex-NHS tech chief joins company competing for a £480 million NHS data contract

Former head of NHSX, Matthew Gould played a significant role in the procurement of the NHS data store during the pandemic

clock 25 September 2023 • 2 min read
Government launches ten-year plan for AI

Aim is to make the UK a world leader in artificial intelligence development, ethics and governance

clock 22 September 2021 • 3 min read

Modernising NHS IT systems could waste "billions"

A report by MPs shows political concerns about the total cost of the NHS Covid-19 contact-tracing app

clock 06 November 2020 • 2 min read

Road to Covid-19 app development was 'bumpy and painful,' says head of NHSX

The app was released in England and Wales last month after much delays

clock 22 October 2020 • 2 min read

Hack from Home 'virtual hackathon' aims to kickstart privacy-enhanced apps to alleviate the COVID-19 crisis

Hackathon this weekend is supported by NHSX, Samsung and a number of global universities

clock 02 April 2020 • 3 min read

Do we really want Palantir embedded in the NHS?

Beware bad policy made in haste because of coronavirus, say campaigners

clock 30 March 2020 • 6 min read

NHS to open national artificial intelligence lab to boost medical research

AI lab will connect researchers with tech companies to solve medical and other challenges faced by the NHS

clock 08 August 2019 • 2 min read

Department of Health launches NHSX to lead on NHS IT

NHSX will report to the health secretary and oversee the work of NHS Digital and NHS Improvement

clock 20 February 2019 • 2 min read
