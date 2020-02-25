NHS
Windows 7 to lose support in less than one month
Bad news if your Windows XP migration programme is running behind schedule...
UK Government offers NHS data to Amazon for free
The government hopes the move will help reduce pressure on NHS GPs and pharmacists
More than 200,000 NHS devices still running Windows 7
More than 20 per cent of NHS Trusts have no plans to migrate away from Windows 7, support for which ends in January
Patients turned away at King's College Hospital after patient records system goes down
Consultants unable to see patients as Sunrise-EPR patient records system goes down for a second time in recent months
Blockchain could kill off the City of London and the taxes that pay for the NHS
Blockchain will render the City of London irrelevant, taking with it the personal and corporate taxes that effectively fund the NHS, warns Business 5.0 expert John Straw
NHS to open national artificial intelligence lab to boost medical research
AI lab will connect researchers with tech companies to solve medical and other challenges faced by the NHS
NHS CIO discusses revamped security two years on from Wannacry
Will Smart discusses the refreshed NHS cyber strategy which will apply across the organisation, as ransomware refuses to disappear
NHS creating its own 'G-Cloud' for digital services
NHS CIO Will Smart tells Computing that the organisation is in the midst of creating NHS-wide procurement frameworks for IT services
NHS Wales to overhaul IT systems through Microsoft deal
The rollout will begin next month and provide over 100,000 NHS Wales staff with access to modern workplace tools.
Implementing BI and data sharing across Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership
'It's a story of a story of collaboration and support rather than one of diktat' says head of BI Graham Beales
NHS trusts to be told not to sign exclusive deals for patient data
Department of Health to send letter to trusts ordering them not to sign 'naive' and 'unsophisticated' patient data deals
NHS Digital to make VMware available across the NHS on AWS
NHS Digital to urge NHS trusts to shift to the cloud
NHS Trust launches Robotic Process Automation Centre of Excellence
Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust CFO Sandra Easton said that RPA at the Trust could provide a blueprint for a broader NHS rollout
Government Long-Term Plan for the NHS promises to integrate patient records and bring AI to clinicians
Wearables, AI and instant access to patient records anywhere across the NHS all promised in ten-year plan
One-quarter of NHS trusts have no qualified IT security pros
IT security remains an afterthought within the NHS despite WannaCry outbreak in 2017
The NHS will continue to fail without funding
The NHS has been ridiculed for its continued use of outdated equipment but it lacks the funding to improve
Government bans NHS fax use
Experts disagree on NHS use of legacy communications technology
Case study: Building a social network to support mental health
Mental health issues can strike at any time of day or night, and the SHaRON network provides 24/7 support
The NHS must get its data strategy right before moving on to AI
Health and data experts at the Westminster Health Forum said that the NHS still has much to do around its approach to data
Government plan to combine smartphone and social media data with medical records
Health secretary Matt Hancock is planning 'predictive prevention' system based on social media activity
NHS Trust saves time and money by automating admin work
The virtual workers have saved the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust more than 500 hours of time in three months
Almost 10,000 NHS patient records stolen last year
The public are losing trust in the NHS's ability to protect their data
Keeping IT in-house: hyperconverged infrastructure at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
IT technical delivery lead David Sawyer on the benefits of infrastructure overhaul and why there's no hurry to move to cloud
NHS accidentally shared information on 150,000 patients
NHS Digital blamed a coding bug for the breach