Next Generation Network
Building Zones: 'Winning a UK IT Industry Award is like winning an Oscar'
Meet the MD of the firm who installed the world's first global 801.11ac Wi-Fi network at Eversheds
"What VMware was to server virtualisation we want to be to network virtualisation" - Pluribus
But don't mention SDN, says CMO Dave Ginsburg
WAN optimisation: Etex uses Ipanema and Easynet to connect new subsidiary
Construction group infrastructure manager explains what influenced his decision to implement WAN optimisation through a service provider
US national lab running 'quantum internet' experiment for two-and-a-half years
Los Alamos National Labs develops hub-and-spoke quantum communications architecture
Oracle buys Acme Packet for 'session border control'
Oracle pays $2.1bn for IP hardware company Acme
Cisco to acquire cloud company Meraki for $1.2bn
Meraki's simplified network management proves popular with customers - and its biggest rival
Eastern county council CIOs in network-sharing talks
Vision of the Public Sector Network takes a step closer to reality
UK government should combine network infrastructure plans, urge telecoms groups
Plea to pool funds for broadband, energy and health networks
Cisco beams up Shatner to address Las Vegas cloud trek
Public and private cloud computing will feature heavily at networking giant's Cisco Live! event
Cisco Live! - Boldly going where no LAN vendor has gone before
Cisco invites Captain Kirk to give the closing keynote at its Live! event
Eight public sector bodies in Gwent sign up to PSN
The group forms part of the Public Sector Broadband Aggregation, a cross-Wales network linking hundreds of public service bodies
Force10 Networks launches Open Cloud Networking
ISPs and multinationals offered low power, high network capacity datacentre-focused infrastructure
PSN supplier Global Crossing acquired by Level 3
Global Crossing customers warned the takeover could lead to short-term disruption to projects
IEEE 400Gbit/s standard to combat internet bandwidth exhaustion
Next-generation standard can't come soon enough for bandwidth hungry firms such as Facebook
NetEvents: Firms with rigid security risk going the way of Nokia
Palo Alto Networks' Nir Zuk warns that lack of innovation in IT security is holding companies back
UK below 'emerging markets' in European optical fibre league
FTTH Council Europe says mature markets like UK and Germany need to speed up optical fibre rollout