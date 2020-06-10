news uk
News UK CTO Christina Scott promoted to News Corp deputy CTO
Scott to share deputy role with News Corp CISO Latha Maripuri
News UK sets out new data strategy: AI and data scientists
News UK CTO Christina Scott also discusses experimenting with data, and her use of Amazon Redshift and Google's BigQuery
News UK CTO describes the challenge of moving firms as a tech leader
Christina Scott explains her priorities as she moved from being Chief Product and Information Officer at the Financial Times in early 2016
News UK 'getting close' to avoiding all vendor lock-in
Tools and systems are being engineered to work on any cloud, says CTO Christina Scott, before branding smaller vendors as often 'greedy'
News UK builds 170 person tech team in 7 months
CTO Christina Scott helps create a team doing everything from operations and infrastructure support to data science and app development
News UK explains how and why it went cloud first on AWS
The newspaper publisher has built a yes-no model to test whether workloads are cloud-ready
News UK appoints Financial Times CPIO Christina Scott as new CTO
Scott will report into News UK's returning CEO Rebekah Brooks
FT CPIO Christina Scott on the FT's big web refresh and legacy migration
Financial Times chief product and information officer Christina Scott discusses a major website redesign, and the IT work necessary to manage the brand's transition to new owners
Breaking the 'geek' stereotype: How a CIO can become a CEO
While currently a rarity, the number of CIOs getting the top job is likely to grow as the importance of IT and digitalisation increases, finds Sooraj Shah
News UK: Data is not only the fingerprint of our customers' lives, it's the blueprint of our relationship with them
News UK's BI director, Andy Day, explains how the publisher of The Sun and The Times uses data to guide every aspect of its business