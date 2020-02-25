News International
How COO Chris Taylor future-proofed News UK
Taylor has headed three major projects that all aim to ensure News UK has the edge over its rivals
News UK embroiled in 'real war for digital talent'
Newspaper publisher has had to team up with app development agencies because it lacks in-house expertise
'We are not in the business of abusing data, and we don't see it as a revenue-generating resource,' claims News UK COO
Chris Taylor explains how News UK knows 'infinitely more' about its readers but has to err on the side of caution
Google fights back against News Corp accusation that it's 'a platform for piracy'
Web firm responds to Rupert Murdoch's open letter with a blog post
