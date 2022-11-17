Nexperia must sell at least 86% of its stake in NWF, the government says, citing national security concerns
The wait could stretch further if witnesses are asked to testify.
The Government now has 30 days to complete an assessment under the National Security Act.
The Foreign Affairs Committee has demanded an explanation as to why a review into the purchase of a Welsh semiconductor fab by a Chinese firm has not been completed, months after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered it in July last year.