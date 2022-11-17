Newport Wafer Fab

UK blocks Chinese takeover of Newport Wafer Fab

Mergers and Acquisitions

UK blocks Chinese takeover of Newport Wafer Fab

Nexperia must sell at least 86% of its stake in NWF, the government says, citing national security concerns

clock 17 November 2022 • 3 min read
Government delays decision on Newport Wafer Fab sale

Mergers and Acquisitions

Government delays decision on Newport Wafer Fab sale

The wait could stretch further if witnesses are asked to testify.

clock 07 July 2022 • 2 min read
Newport Wafer Fab: Government to review buyout deal

Mergers and Acquisitions

Newport Wafer Fab: Government to review buyout deal

The Government now has 30 days to complete an assessment under the National Security Act.

clock 26 May 2022 • 3 min read
MPs want explanation for slow review of China's Welsh chip fab purchase

Government

MPs want explanation for slow review of China's Welsh chip fab purchase

The Foreign Affairs Committee has demanded an explanation as to why a review into the purchase of a Welsh semiconductor fab by a Chinese firm has not been completed, months after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered it in July last year.

clock 06 April 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read