New Zealand
NCSC believes risks associated with Huawei equipment use in 5G networks are manageable, claims report
Huawei faces pressure over claims its equipment could be used by Chinese government agencies to conduct espionage
New Zealand follows Australia and US in banning Huawei 5G gear on security grounds
Huawei identified as 'significant network security risk' by GCSB director general Andrew Hampton
Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom wins new legal battle in New Zealand
Kim Dotcom wins £45,000 in damages for, among other things, "loss of dignity and injury to feelings"
Kim Dotcom claims billions of dollars in damages after his "unlawful" 2012 arrest
The Megaupload founder and entrepreneur is seeking reparations from the New Zealand government
New Zealand court rules that Kim Dotcom can be extradited
Uncle Sam prevails over Kim Dotcom, but the case will likely go all the way to New Zealand's Supreme Court
Case Study: When REAL disaster strikes
How BlackBay overcame two major earthquakes by a combination of resilience, new technology - and old technology