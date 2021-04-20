New York Times
US agencies have deployed malware into Russia's power grid systems, the New York Times claims
President Trump labelled the New York Times report "a virtual act of treason"
Smartphone game tracking technology accused of listening-in on users' television viewing
All perfectly legal and above board, insists CEO of the company behind the data-slurping technology
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos defends company against accusations of "dystopian" work practices
Bezos hits back at New York Times article suggesting employees sacked because severe health or family issues affected their work