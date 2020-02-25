neurosynaptic computing
Intel to release 'Nervana' neuromorphic chip by December
Firm collaborating with Facebook in order to develop the chip's AI capabilities
How cloud computing - and other new technology - could lead to the destruction of humanity
Cloud computing is one of a slew of emerging technologies that, together, could render humanity redundant
IBM claims first in 'neuromorphic' computing
IBM claims microprocessor that mimics human brain can perform 46 billion operations per second drawing just 70 milliwatts of power
IBM to invest $3bn in chip research to support cloud and big data
Investment will encompass research into quantum computing, silicon photonics, graphene as IBM looks to seven-nanometre process technology