networking hardware
Warning over VPNFilter malware and botnet as more routers are affected
Popular Netgear and TP-Link routers added to Cisco Talos VPNFilter warning list
NetScout: don't plan for failure - but do plan
Networks are more complex than ever, but having a plan in place will minimise downtime
Top 5 networking mistakes made by IT professionals
Making assumptions, misunderstanding hardware and relying too much on upgrades are common issues facing network professionals
NetScout 'embraces disruption' by scrapping proprietary hardware in PFS
The PFS 5000 models are software-driven and use an open platform
Cisco to lay-off 1,100 more employees as revenues continue to slide
Networking giant to axe more staff on top of the 5,500 to had already planned to make redundant
D-Link sued by US authorities over "easily preventable" security flaws
Selling internet-connect gear that's easily compromised? The FTC is coming for you (even if UK agencies aren't)