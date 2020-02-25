Network Security
Huawei denies spying allegations but claims it will take up to five years to improve product security
Huawei responds to MPs' Science and Technology Select Committee letter with promise to invest $2bn improving product security
Complexity is the enemy of security
Businesses should look to automation to solve some of the security issues that increased complexity brings
CAST looks to system analysis to predict threats
New tool is said identify vulnerabilities and eliminate false positives
'You can only secure what you can see' - ForeScout protects virtual machines in VMware data centres
Virtualisation provides flexibility, but also opens new avenues for exploitation
Seven truths about network security
There are many misconceptions surrounding network security requirements
Can we trust the cloud? 'I still keep my most personal information in a safe' reveals Google security chief
'But it's not because I don't trust the cloud…' insists Eran Feigenbaum
Your chance to enter Computing's UK IT Industry Awards and Vendor Excellence Awards
Will you win a coveted Computing accolade?
Game of Thrones Season 5 leak causes HBO to target illegal downloaders
Over three-quarters of a million downloads of stolen episodes, and counting
Known vulnerabilities responsible for almost half of cyber attacks, warns HP
Cyber Risk Report 2015 suggests known cyber vulnerabilities are being left open, leaving organisations at risk of attack
Law firm Reynolds Porter Chamberlain selects Intralinks for secure enterprise collaboration
'We needed a collaboration solution that met our security concerns while providing an easy-to-use experience,' says director of infrastructure & IT Julie Berry
New Bash Bug security vulnerability 'worse than Heartbleed'
Estimates suggest security flaw could affect over 500 million computers and internet connected devices
Tor developers rush to plug security hole that could identify users
Exploit developed by Carnegie Mellon University enables attackers to identify Tor users
Advanced Persistent Threats 'absolutely exist' says Palo Alto Networks
'This kind of thing is happening all the time now' says systems engineering manager Sherlow
Ten per cent of IT leaders deliberately compromise on security
Some don't apply security patches at all, finds survey
Call for more specialist code reviewers after new OpenSSL vulnerability found
University of Ulster's Kevin Curran tells Computing that code reviewers need to think like hackers
Businesses risk data breaches due to 'confusion' over privileged users
Raytheon report suggests organisations recognise threats posed by staff with access to sensitive information, but aren't sure how to stop 'curiosity' leading to a potential data breach
F1 is a data sport and understanding technology key to a good start - Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing's Alan Peasland believes understanding data is the "biggest element" in getting ahead in the early stages of the 2014 F1 season
CloudFlare gives details of 'largest ever DDoS attack' and warns of worse to come
'Buckle up', advises CEO Matthew Prince warning that criminals may have even bigger attacks planned
Securing your website against hackers and malware
Securing your website against hackers and malware
NSA telephone data collection ruled unconstitutional
NSA activities described as 'almost Orwellian' in first post-Snowden case
Internet traffic 'hijacked' and routed through Belarus and Iceland - Renesys
Renesys claims that internet traffic from key cities has been deliberately re-routed several times this year
How Qualys network security tools protect University of Westminster from cyber threats
The university's network security officer Ashley Pereira on why the institution chose QualysGuard Cloud Platform to protect against threats
NSA has 'circumvented or cracked' internet encryption exposing banking systems, medical records and more
You really do have no privacy on the internet, even if you use encryption, due to secret NSA and GCHQ spying activities
The future of cybersecurity and BYOD at Network Rail
Peter Gothard visits Network Rail's head of IS strategy, Simon Goodman, to find out more about the company's cybersecurity policy