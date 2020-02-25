network analysis
CAST looks to system analysis to predict threats
New tool is said identify vulnerabilities and eliminate false positives
Current patent policies are 'houses without foundations in regions of earthquake risk'
Konstantinos Karachalios, the managing director of the IEEE-Standards Association, believes more needs to be done to foster a healthy, inclusive standardisation ecosystem
Severn Trent Water experiences significant telco outages which could affect 2,000 users, every three months, reveals CIO
Telcos need to 'manage their game in the 21st century' says Myron Hrycyk
New Public Services Network CTO aims to make PSN less complicated
James Duncan admits PSN is difficult to understand and that the current compliance regime is 'fraught with problems'
Building Zones installs first ever global 801.11ac Wi-Fi network at Eversheds
Why wireless networking specialist Building Zones won the best networking project category at the 2014 UK IT Awards
Addison Lee CTO admits playing safe by opting for Avaya
Software-defined networking start-ups have 'really good tech' but are just too risky - for now
F1 is a data sport and understanding technology key to a good start - Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing's Alan Peasland believes understanding data is the "biggest element" in getting ahead in the early stages of the 2014 F1 season
Enterprise Mobility Summit 2013: A farewell to Ethernet?
HP argues that intelligent wireless access points and SDN may make Ethernet a thing of the past in enterprises
The most important skill to master
If you were to advise an IT newcomer to learn just one skill, what would it be? Computing readers advise
Cisco to acquire data analysis software provider Truviso
Cisco claims customers will be able to analyse real-time data traffic on network
4G pricing models failing to entice users
Ovum urges mobile operators to create new and innovative pricing plans for 4G
University of Nottingham pilots cloud troubleshooting solution
University pilots Visual Network Systems solution after successful implementation of its flagship product
First look: Fluke Networks' OptiView XG
Network troubleshooter checks line-rate 10Gbit/s connections