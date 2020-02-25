NetscoutCollaboration
Snoopers' Charter surveillance regime ruled unlawful by High Court
Snoopers' Charter had been guided through Parliament by the-then home secretary Theresa May
US government considering building its own 5G network to counter Chinese security threats
Trump administration officials looking to build national 5G network in order to cut distrusted manufacturers out
Theresa May to take her crusade against secure communications to Davos
Theresa May to criticise technology companies while at the same time pitching the UK as a centre for AI and machine learning
WhatsApp tackles spam-message syndrome with new notification
Users will be warned when they see or send a suspected spam message
UK police build Amazon Alexa app to report crimes and drive recruitment
Lancashire Police plans to hire 200 new officers over the next 12 months
DDoS attacks becoming bigger and more complex, warns report
DDos attacks are booming with disgruntled gamers and extortionists the biggest threat
WhatsApp adds web client and messaging stats as it launches dedicated business app
WhatsApp Business is available for free in the UK now
Mobile devices are even more vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre than PCs
Only four per cent of devices have been patched - and many can't be
Spectre drains iPhone 6 performance by 40 per cent in benchmark testing
Might as well throw that iPhone 6 in the bin now
UCL researchers develop method for securing communications between quantum computers
Scientists claim that technique could make quantum communications unhackable
M&A carries on in unified comms space
The UC market continues to shrink while remaining the same size
Global market for unified comms will be driven by mobile, BYOD and the cloud
UC market shows no signs of slowing down
Cloud-based call recording enables regulatory compliance, says TeleWare
Call recording is a requirement in the healthcare and financial services industries
Versa extends SD-Branch capabilities to unified comms
Cloud IP platform can detect disruptions to user experience through a mean opinion score
Avaya completes reorganisation and leaves Chapter 11
The company has been 'debt restructuring' for almost a year
Partnership moves TeleDomani towards UC&C
Net2phone will provide hardware and services
More than half of CIOs say that video is 'core' to their business service
Video is important, but technical complexity and cost hold people back from investment
Three-quarters of firms still use desk phones - and management blame staff for slow uptake
More than half of executives think that staff 'don't understand' the new technology
Wasting time on conference calls costs the UK more than £26 billion every year
Dial-in codes are insecure, but people are wary of moving to new, unfamiliar systems
How to pave the way for machine learning- and AI-based communication
Context is everything when it comes to machine-to-human communications
Samsung secures contract to replace Airwave handsets for UK emergency services
£210 million deal covers quarter of a million handsets
Ofcom launches new consultation on Dark Fibre Access proposals to open up BT's fibre network
The Competition Appeal Tribunal knocked down Ofcom's first proposal in August
Virsae finds 99 per cent of calls are passable, but users often misdiagnose problems
Historical records often point to a network component like a router, rather than the actual root cause
Avaya files statement to leave Chapter 11 as public company
Company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year to restructure