Lo and Behold: Werner Herzog on why he saw the internet as 'a whole new continent' he needed to explore

Computing goes to Sundance and sits down with the director of the most radical film yet made about the connected world

clock 27 January 2016 • 8 min read

Court allows NetScout accusation of Gartner Magic Quadrant "pay for play" business model to continue

Gartner's motion to have case dismissed is thrown out

clock 17 December 2015 • 2 min read
