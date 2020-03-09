netgear

Threats and Risks

More than 50 Netgear routers affected by four serious security flaws

Netgear rushes out firmware fixes with users of the affected routers and gateways advised to patch immediately

clock 09 March 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Warning over VPNFilter malware and botnet as more routers are affected

Popular Netgear and TP-Link routers added to Cisco Talos VPNFilter warning list

clock 07 June 2018 • 1 min read

Privacy

Reaper IoT botnet not fully mobilised, says report

The Reaper IoT botnet isn't as devastating as first thought, claims a report.

clock 30 October 2017 • 2 min read

Security

Netgear routers vulnerable to Mirai-style malware

Add Netgear routers to CCTV DVRs and routers from TalkTalk, Kcom, Home Telecom and Post Office Telecom on the Mirai risk list

clock 31 January 2017 • 3 min read

Hacking

New malvertising campaign infects home and small business routers

New DNSchanger targets Chrome and gives attackers control over web traffic

clock 15 December 2016 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Vulnerability leads CERT to advise against using Netgear routers

Malicious weblink can allow hackers onto the network

clock 13 December 2016 • 1 min read

Storage

V3 Technology Awards 2015: Netgear aims to build on SMB network success

Netgear's Peter Hannah tells V3 about his firms drive to bring business-class network products to SMBs

clock 11 December 2015 • 5 min read

Networks

Netgear unveils cloud-based networking management tool

Business Central aims to bring more control to SMBs' WiFi use

clock 01 July 2015 •

Storage

Netgear launches million dollar app development contest

Contest looks to increase Netgear's router app store

clock 01 May 2013 •

Datacentre

NetGear brings DropBox-like utility to ReadyNAS machines

New firmware update gives personal storage device cloud-like features.

clock 12 September 2012 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read