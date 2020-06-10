NetApp
Privacy and security in the cloud are not the same thing
'Companies claim they have world-class security and therefore privacy, but you can have world-class security and have no privacy whatsoever'
An SMB's story: 'IBM? We've been a customer for 15 years and they couldn't be bothered to talk to us'
When Barnsley College was looking to replace its SANs it turned to incumbent vendor IBM - and was disappointed by the response
Integration problems with hybrid cloud are being tackled by data fabric approach, say NetApp and Phoenix
The big public cloud services like Azure, AWS and Softlayer have got the message that in the era of hybrid they have to open up their APIs, a Computing web seminar audience hears
Cloud: data portability is now the biggest headache
NetApp's Martin Warren discusses industry fears around vendor lock-in and cloud security, but argues that concern is 'dissipating'
Spending on high-end storage falls 25 per cent - IDC
Overall market down 6.9 per cent as economic uncertainty persuades companies to keep their storage kit longer
IBM to stop selling NetApp storage in preference to its own products
IBM seeks to arrest hardware sales slump by focusing on own technology