Net Neutrality
DCMS announces UK-France collaboration on AI, cyber security and net neutrality
The UK is the largest investor in technology in Europe
UK and France work together on artificial intelligence
The announcement follows the UK France Summit, the Franco-British AI Conference and a collaboration between academic institutions
Ofcom to investigate Three and Vodafone over allegations of network throttling
Ofcom to examine alleged breaches of net neutrality over Three's tethering rules and Vodafone's Video Pass
Davos: World leaders fear cyber attacks more than disease, terrorism or food shortages
High profile attacks like WannaCry have pushed cybercrime into the public eye
Peter Cochrane: US will 'shoot itself in the head and the foot' over lifting of net neutrality
Former BT CTO Peter Cochrane warns that the lifting of net neutrality in the US will raise barriers and hinder innovation
Net Neutrality laws scrapped in US
Is the death of internet freedom upon us?
US tech giants plan 'day of action' in support of net neutrality
12 July reserved by Amazon, Reddit, DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, Vimeo, Github and others to lobby against lifting of net neutrality rules
US web users' browsing habits to go up for sale as Congress votes to roll-back FCC privacy rules
$50bn boost for ISPs in the US after Congress votes to allow ISPs to sell subscribers' web-browsing data
Net neutrality 'bad idea and bad for the industry' says AT&T CEO
Tim Berners-Lee doesn't agree with you, Randall
Sir Tim Berners-Lee looking at ways to wrest control of the web from corporates and governments
Berners-Lee joins others in the fight for a more secure, private and neutral internet
Facebook, Wikipedia and the dark future of zero-rated content
Net neutrality may be upheld by law - but for how long, as "business" comes a-knocking?
Governments and companies will 'wait until we're sleeping' then destroy net neutrality, warns Sir Tim Berners-Lee
Stay ever vigilant, advises the father of the World Wide Web
European Parliament votes against net neutrality
ISPs allowed to discriminate in favour of 'specialised services' under new EU law
Global governments negotiating 'mega trade deal' to threaten internet freedoms and international privacy, alleges 'leaked' report
Cross-border information exchange and ISP management are focus
Web@25: An amazing journey but we must fight for its future
We must keep the web free, open and neutral, argues V3 news editor Dan Worth
Bundestag sends 'Google Tax' to committee
German parliament will decide if Google is to be charged to link media content
Berners-Lee launches international index to chart political and social impact of web
Sweden tops index while the UK - perhaps surprisingly - comes third
Updated: Virgin, Vodafone, Everything Everywhere boycott net neutrality pact
ISPs refuse to sign 'full and open access' internet agreement
Google introduces browser pop-up to warn users of 'state-sponsored attacks'
Gmail users thought to be under governmental surveillance will receive red banner
Ofcom urges ISPs to improve traffic management code
Regulator would like to see increased transparency among internet providers
European Parliament votes in favour of net neutrality
The European Commission is being put under pressure to regulate
European Commission put under pressure by Parliament to regulate on net neutrality
Why the Dutch are wrong on net neutrality
Professor Martin Cave argues that Dutch attempts to regulate net neutrality could limit entrepreneurship and investment
Why the UK shouldn't go Dutch on net neutrality
The UK would be wrong to follow the Netherlands in passing a law enforcing net neutrality