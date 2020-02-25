Neelie Kroes
Appleby law firm data breach goes public as 'Paradise Papers' finally spill into the press
Queen among the big names outed in latest Panama Papers-style offshore law firm data breach
Bermuda law firm warns rich clients of Panama Papers-style data breach
120-year-old law firm admits that it's been busted and sensitive documents spilled to investigative journalists
H4cked off: Neelie Kroes' €2.5bn for an EU big data push - Potemkin Village policy making
European Commissioner Neelie Kroes wants to splash €2.5bn developing big data in Europe - in a scheme reminiscent of the old 'national champions' policies of the 1970s
Neelie Kroes' €2.5bn EU big data push - but what will it really do?
Neelie Kroes, the EU's digital agenda commissioner, wants to splash €2.5bn on a scheme to develop big data in Europe
EC and South Korea team up on 5G mobile plans
Research tests planned for 2016
EC urges mobile industry to have 5G rollout plans ready by 2015
EC vice president pushes the next generation of connectivity