NEC
NEC acquires Northgate Public Services for £475m
Northgate acquisition intended to provide platform for NEC to sell biometrics and AI technology to the public sector
Google completes 60Tbps undersea cable from US to Japan
5,400 mile link from Japan to the US west coast completed in two years
Samsung, Nokia and other mobile vendors in 5G trials
Japanese firm NTT Docomo wants to be ready for commercial deployment by 2020
VMware buys desktop-as-a-service provider Desktone
Multi-tenant cloud platform is used by Cisco, Netapp, Dell and Time Warner
Panasonic becomes latest smartphone maker to withdraw from the market
Panasonic follows NEC out of the market as global standardisation continues to squeeze uncompetitive manufacturers
Lenovo looking into smartphone venture
Reports suggest Chinese firm will form partnership with NEC to enter smartphone market
MWC: NEC aims to dominate western telco infrastructure and energy storage markets
President expects 50 per cent company profit to come from overseas by 2017
Intel shows off Windows 8 ultrabooks from Lenovo, Dell and Acer
Firm hoping for mass adoption of new systems powered by its chips
Power rangers: Fujitsu, Docomo and NEC form smartphone chip venture
New company, Access Network Technology, could pose competitive threat to Qualcomm
Plymouth plumps for Microsoft unified comms system
Lync to serve 4000 users and help city council cut costs
Intel offers pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud apps for small businesses
Company opens application bundles for Hybrid Cloud platform
Updated: NEC and Toshiba assess quake damage as Sony shuts six plants
Massive Japan earthquake shakes tech giants
NEC MultiSync EA192M LCD monitor review
Good business monitor from past masters in this market sector
Lenovo may increase presence in the West, says analyst
The deal with NEC will see economies of scale and lower prices
Lenovo and NEC form joint PC venture
Tie-up limited to Japan, but could lead to lower prices elsewhere
Lenovo and NEC said to be in PC merger talks
Lenovo preparing to acquire NEC's PC business, according to reports
NEC E231W monitor review
NEC touts impressive eco credentials with office-oriented display
Review: NEC's Versa is business alternative to mini-laptops
The Versa S9100's decent battery life and low weight make it a good choice for road warriors