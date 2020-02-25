ncsc
Tracking the threat actors: NCSC's Eleanor Fairford on the evolving threats to the UK's critical infrastructure
'We're seeing ransomware increasingly deployed against utility providers, law enforcement and emergency response units'
UK targeted in 656 cyber attacks in the past 12 months, NCSC reveals
NCSC head Ciaran Martin points the finger of blame for the wave of cyber attacks targeting the UK at Russia, China, North Korea and Iran
Russian hackers hijacked Iranian cyber-attack infrastructure to launch attacks on the UK
Turla, linked to Russia's FSB security agency, hacked Iranian tools and infrastructure to mask its attacks on the UK, US and Middle East
No technical reason for Huawei 5G ban, claims House of Commons Science and Technology Committee
Telecoms operators haven't seen evidence of security risk from Huawei hardware - but will keep Huawei out of core networks anyway
NCSC issues warning over global DNS hijacking campaign
Warning over upsurge in DNS hijacking campaigns that redirect users to malicious websites
NHS CIO discusses revamped security two years on from Wannacry
Will Smart discusses the refreshed NHS cyber strategy which will apply across the organisation, as ransomware refuses to disappear
Government unveils new laws for IoT and internet-connected devices
Government IoT proposals would introduce security labeling to internet-connected devices
"End-to-end integrity" of Huawei hardware questioned in UK government report
Huawei has failed to fix long-standing potential security flaws, warns official body set-up to oversee company's UK operations
Hackers target UK universities accredited by NCSC
Iranian criminals tried to phish 18 universities, half of them offering NCSC-approved cybersecurity courses
Government puts IoT security at the forefront with new Code of Practice for industry
The IoT has gone unsecured for too long, say DCMS and NCSC
NCSC is monitoring the internet to block DDoS and other cyber attacks
Technical director Ian Levy says it will be "awesome if it works"
NHS Digital to ignore IT security recommendations despite WannaCry
£1bn estimated cost not considered worth it, despite ongoing attacks targeting NHS data
NCSC casts doubt on AWS and Apple's knowledge of the China chip hack
No reason to suggest Amazon and Apple knew about the supply chain attack, says agency
GDPR also covers "security by design" in hardware and software, warns Dr Kuan Hon
Data controllers obliged to consider "data protection by design and by default" under GDPR - which will also cover firmware
Government report warns of security risks posed by Huawei hardware
Huawei hardware embedded in BT's 21st Century Network a risk to UK national infrastructure
EU NIS Directive to boost cyber security of essential infrastructure comes into force
Online marketplaces and search engines as well as energy, water and transport will be required to toughen up
Router security flaws targeted in global Russian cyber attacks, claim FBI and NCSC
Router security flaws exploited for espionage and intellectual property theft
Government unveils new measures to make IoT devices more secure
Connected tech manufacturers told to implement security by design
BT to share malware data with rival ISPs to curb cyber crime
BT developed collaborative malware intelligence system following intervention from NCSC
Critical infrastructure firms could be fined up to £17m for lacklustre cyber security
Energy, water and other companies will need to demonstrate to regulators that they are secure
GCHQ opens accelerator programme to nine new UK startups
Scheme will help new businesses to develop their ideas and secure investment
UK hit by 590 'significant' cyber attacks in the last year, says NCSC
A Category 1 attack on the national infrastructure or systems of government is just a matter of time
UK National Cyber Security Centre pins WannaCry blame on North Korea's Lazarus Group
NCSC lines up behind Symantec to point finger at North Korea's Lazarus group
Hackers could target voters, not votes, in UK election
Accusations of cyber attacks have plagued recent elections worldwide. Here's how the UK election could be hacked (but probably won't be)