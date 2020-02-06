Nato
How Polycom video conferencing helps NATO defend against cyber attacks
Gus Mommers, head of conference management services, describes how video conferencing helps NATO share information about threats
NATO selects BT for £39m global network services contract
The five-year deal includes the migration of NATO's existing infrastructure to BT Ethernet Connect
NATO develops cyber task force
The team will aim to improve cyber defence capabilities
NATO looks to IBM for command cloud
Private cloud is designed to inspire member states to adopt a similar strategy
UK opts out of Nato cyber security centre
Need to co-ordinate with other countries leads UK to keep its distance
Nato boosts online data analytics
The security institution is using new software to index information and identify patterns
Nato awards £40m communications contract
System will allow Nato Response Force to deploy communications HQ in the field