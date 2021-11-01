National Police Air Service

Police eye drone-based HQ imaging, privacy campaigners express concern

Privacy

Police eye drone-based HQ imaging, privacy campaigners express concern

The National Police Air Service has asked private firms for details of drones equipped with 'airborne imaging' and 'air-to-ground communication' capabilities

clock 01 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

GCHQ 'signs deal with Amazon' to host top-secret material

26 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Who is writing our digital future? And why that matters...

29 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

China's quantum computer 1 million times more powerful than competitors

27 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

Facebook rebrands as Meta

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

EU joins UK and US in investigating Nvidia's Arm acquisition

28 October 2021 • 3 min read