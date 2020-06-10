national health service
NHS data contract gives Palantir access to medical records of Covid-19 patients
Contracts released on threat of legal action by campaigners
UK signs cloud discount deal with Google to boost innovation
The government wants to open up the British cloud services market to more suppliers to provide best value for public sector departments
NHS rejects Apple-Google API in favour of centralised contact tracing system
Unlike Germany, Switzerland and Estonia, the UK has opted for a server-managed system for tracking Covid-19 infections
NHS to use Apple-Google API for upcoming Covid-19 contact tracing app
The app will warn users who come in close contact with someone suspected of being infected with the virus
NHS didn't know how to respond to WannaCry, claims National Audit Office in official investigation into the ransomware outbreak
Healthcare staff had to use WhatsApp on mobile phones as NHS IT, including email, went down
NHS Digital plans to roll out services based on Gov.UK Verify from October
One digital identity to rule all health service 'interactions'?
Capita to set up NHS Digital Academy to train 300 CIOs and CCIOs by 2021
NHS Digital Academy to run 12-month training courses to create the digital leaders of the future for the NHS
SystmOne creator hits back in row over patient records 'enhanced data sharing' claims
'TPP unaware of any prosecution of a SystmOne user for sharing records in this way,' claims company behind SystmOne
NHS plan to access users' web browsing history to provide 'personalised' NHS.uk health advice
NHS Digital project for NHS.uk to request access to users' internet logs
250,000 public-sector jobs at risk from AI over the next 13 years
Total at risk still only accounts for about 2.5 per cent of all public sector jobs in the UK
NHS Trusts a magnet for ransomware, FOI disclosures reveal
Just under one-third of all NHS trusts report ransomware infections