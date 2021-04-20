national cyber security centre
Oxford University confirms breach of its Covid-19 lab
Although Oxford says no clinical studies were compromised, the attackers are likely to sell the data to nation states
UK Cyber Security Council will oversee security education and training
The UK Cyber Security Council will work with training providers to accredit courses on cyber security
Hackers are targeting Covid-19 vaccine distribution chain, IBM warns
Threat actors sending phishing emails in the name of a senior executive from a legitimate Chinese cold chain provider Haier Biomedical
Manchester United suffers 'sophisticated' cyber attack by organised crime group
No personal data belonging to fans or employees was compromised in the incident, the club believes
A quarter of cyber security incidents are Covid-related, NCSC
Security agency reports a 20 per cent increase in the total number of incidents compared with the annual average
Hackers demand €500 ransom from patients after compromising psychotherapy centre
Patients started receiving personal demands after Finnish clinic Vastaamo refused to pay €450,000
UK accuses Russian GRU military intelligence of conducting malicious cyber campaigns to sabotage Tokyo Olympics
British official have also disclosed details of Russian attempts to target 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in South Korea
Hackney Borough Council suffers serious cyber attack
The Council is currently working with security experts to protect data
Russia accused of trying to hack into Covid-19 vaccine research in the UK, US and Canada
APT29 group is using publicly available exploits to conduct widespread scanning and exploitation against vulnerable systems, NCSC warns
Government set to phase out Huawei from British 5G networks within months, report claims
Huawei will be forced to use 'untrusted' microchips in its equipment due to recent sanctions imposed by the US, intelligence officials claim
Russian hackers hijacked Iranian cyber-attack infrastructure to launch attacks on the UK
Turla, linked to Russia's FSB security agency, hacked Iranian tools and infrastructure to mask its attacks on the UK, US and Middle East
NCSC issues warning over global DNS hijacking campaign
Warning over upsurge in DNS hijacking campaigns that redirect users to malicious websites
DNS over HTTPS encryption will make it harder to block child-abuse images, warns UK's child exploitation watchdog
IWF's URL block list stops videos and images of child abuse from being accessed
GCHQ chief: Britain needs to understand the opportunities and threats from Chinese technology
Jeremy Fleming believes that China's technology challenge is much larger than Huawei's current dispute with the USA
NCSC believes risks associated with Huawei equipment use in 5G networks are manageable, claims report
Huawei faces pressure over claims its equipment could be used by Chinese government agencies to conduct espionage
NHS Digital to ignore IT security recommendations despite WannaCry
£1bn estimated cost not considered worth it, despite ongoing attacks targeting NHS data
UK security industry forms oversight body in response to government consultation on sector's future
The government has proposed ways to attract new professionals to security, increase diversity and ensure leadership
Cyber threat to UK firms "greater than ever before", warns report
Cyber security risks to British businesses are growing rapidly, warns NCSC
Welsh NHS systems failure down to technical glitch, not cyber attack
Blood test and x-ray results couldn't be accessed because of a technical issue with two Welsh NHS data centres
UK businesses are overlooking a great cybersecurity resource: Government assistance
The Government is making a concerted effort to encourage more businesses to seek guidance on mitigating cyber threats - but are they listening?
UK National Cyber Security Centre pins WannaCry blame on North Korea's Lazarus Group
NCSC lines up behind Symantec to point finger at North Korea's Lazarus group
Queen to open much-delayed National Cyber Security Centre today
Long-promised security centre finally opens today