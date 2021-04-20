The Coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on our lives with most organisations making a sudden switch to mass remote working. As restrictions are progressively eased, the impact continues, with organisations having to decide when to allow staff back into offices, what proportion of remote working should be expected, and how all of this should be supported.Take part in this virtual event to put your questions to the experts, and see what your peers have learnt from the pandemic, and how they plan to apply this understanding to 2021 and beyond.

Date: 12 May 2021

