National Cyber Crime Unit
Cyber criminals in UK and Spain arrested after Europol investigation
Five arrested for designing and selling malicious software tools in exchange for bitcoins
TalkTalk customers' bank details potentially compromised in 'sustained cyber-attack'
Cut-price ISP TalkTalk subjected to third major cyber attack in less than a year
Millions milked from UK bank accounts in 'Dridex' malware cyber attacks
National Crime Agency issues belated warning - but reveals that at least one arrest has been made
National Crime Agency website taken town by Lizard Squad in revenge attack
'DDoS is a blunt form of attack, which takes volume and not skill,' says NCA in rebuke to Lizard Squad
National Crime Agency takes part in global operation to take down hacking website linked to Lizard Squad
Coventry man arrested and bailed in global operation against cyber criminals