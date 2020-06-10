National Crime Agency
Redcar and Cleveland Council back up and running after ransomware attack
Cyber attack in February rendered Council's website and many payment systems completely inoperable
WeLeakInfo website trading in 12 billion compromised credentials taken down and two men arrested
Arrests in the Netherlands and Northern Ireland accompany cross-border operation against hacker website trading in compromised credentials
Free tool to decrypt all versions of the GandCrab ransomware released
Bitdefender's decryption tool can neutralise the latest versions of GandCrab, as well as retrieve files encrypted by earlier versions
Nine out of 10 reported cyber incidents never reach court
Whether it is because of legal risks, reputational damage or concerns over business continuity, reporting cyber incidents is rare and pursuing them legally is even more so
National Crime Agency says technology is resulting in an explosion of crime
The NCA names encryption, the dark web and VPNs as the biggest tech enablers of crime
Evolution of ransomware makes it hard to defend against, warns National Crime Agency
New strains of ransomware are both more subtle and more virulent, explains head of technology Paul Edmunds
'Sense of accomplishment' drives youngsters to cybercrime - National Crime Agency
Gaining respect and reputation from forum members fuels criminal activity
14 people arrested for laundering £11m from malware scams
Suspects believed to be helping organised cyber crime gangs
Over half of UK banks have insecure SSL implementations associated with login functions
Xiphos Research co-founder says some of the instances are 'shockingly bad' but that banks aren't interested in mitigating risks
TalkTalk hack: 16-year-old boy from Norwich is fourth to be arrested
Unnamed 16-year-old has since been bailed along with three others
Millions milked from UK bank accounts in 'Dridex' malware cyber attacks
National Crime Agency issues belated warning - but reveals that at least one arrest has been made
National Crime Agency website taken town by Lizard Squad in revenge attack
'DDoS is a blunt form of attack, which takes volume and not skill,' says NCA in rebuke to Lizard Squad
National Crime Agency takes part in global operation to take down hacking website linked to Lizard Squad
Coventry man arrested and bailed in global operation against cyber criminals
Game of Thrones season 5 finale breaks illegal download records
'Mother's Mercy' becomes the most pirated TV show ever in just hours
Police use 'fake mobile masts' to listen in to people's calls without their knowledge
National Crime Agency's director general says 'some of what we need to do is intrusive; it is uncomfortable'
Cyber cops in recruitment battle with organised crime gangs for 'highly skilled' people
Illegal downloading 'a gateway to the dark side' of cyber crime, National Crime Agency's Andy Archibald warns at Infosec
National Crime Agency arrests 56 across the UK on suspicion of cyber crime
Police claim suspected Lizard Squad and D33Ds hackers arrested
GCHQ to get more power to tackle online child abuse images
Prime Minister unveils new initiative between National Crime Agency and GCHQ to tackle online child abuse
Authorities and private firms collaborate to combat Shylock malware
Law enforcement agencies and web security firms work together to combat notorious malware
National Crime Agency issues warning over GOZeuS and CryptoLocker malware
P2P network that controls banking Trojan taken down in action led by FBI
Coders behind the Blackshades Trojan arrested in global operation
Seventeen arrested in the UK out of 97 worldwide over Blackshades remote access Trojan