National Audit Office
NAO investigation concludes that Verify has failed to hit a single target
GDS flagship identity verification programme over-optimistic and failed to set clear objectives, claims NAO report
NHS could have avoided WannaCry simply by patching Windows 7 or securing firewalls, claims NAO
"All organisations infected by WannaCry shared the same vulnerability and could have taken relatively simple action to protect themselves"
Lackadaisical NHS trusts to blame for WannaCry ransomware compromise, concludes National Audit Office
Department of Health warned of rising IT security risks a year before WannaCry, but NHS trusts ignored advice, claims NAO
NHS didn't know how to respond to WannaCry, claims National Audit Office in official investigation into the ransomware outbreak
Healthcare staff had to use WhatsApp on mobile phones as NHS IT, including email, went down
NAO: GDS needs to be clearer about its role and more accountable
GDS has continued expanding despite a recent exodus of leaders - but needs a clearer focus, claims the NAO
Government, SSCL and arvato all to blame for shared services centres failing to achieve value for money
Lack of leadership at the Cabinet Office the problem, says National Audit Office
BBC 'has learnt' from failure of the Digital Media Initiative, says NAO
NAO: BBC must make clear who is accountable for projects and define anticipated benefits at the start
NAO slams government over continuing major project failures
'The track record in delivering government projects successfully has been poor' - report
Home Office e-borders systems 'do not share data or analysis effectively', claims NAO report
£150m lobbed at Raytheon over e-borders project fiasco - with £35m spent by the Home Office on legal costs
Defra and GDS slammed for 'ineffective collaboration' for £154m CAP programme
NAO says increasing costs and leadership changes are some of the reasons why the Common Agricultural Policy programme has failed to live up to expectations
The 10 worst-ever government IT projects
It was hard to narrow it down, but here are our picks for the worst ever government IT projects
'Little evidence' of government departments making savings on staff by going digital - NAO
Government expected digital services to reduce staff costs by processing transactions efficiently and introducing more customer self-service, but this hasn't yet happened
HMRC to hire consultants to advise on 400 new post-Aspire outsourcing contracts
£20m tender issued for consultants to help HMRC find 400 partners to help in shift from Aspire
Government struggling to measure benefits of cyber security strategy, says National Audit Office
But Whitehall has made good progress in implementing the programme, particularly among larger businesses
Home Office criticised for 'poor IT' after writing off £347m IT project
Little confidence that £209m replacement will be money well spent, says PAC
National Audit Office set to replace Oracle ERP system in £1m tender
NAO to replace Oracle e-Business Suite system to get 'additional functionality'
Cyber skills gap - where does the fault lie?
Are unrealistic recruitment policies to blame for the UK's cyber skills crisis? Sooraj Shah weighs up the evidence
NAO: £480bn of government revenues and £210bn of expenditure reliant on legacy ICT systems
Public sector performance in managing legacy ICT systems is 'patchy', says Amyas Morse
Government IT systems slammed as cause of welfare reform failings
'Problems with the IT system have delayed national roll-out of the programme,' says National Audit Office
BBC scraps £100m IT project and suspends CTO John Linwood
CTO John Linwood held accountable for £100m Digital Media Initiative failure
Cyber Security MSc courses are needed in the UK, but not this one
De Montfort University and Deloitte seem more interested in quantity rather than quality
Met Police need to stop buying the 'shiniest new technology' to cut costs
London Assembly questions expert panel on Met's strategy to save millions on IT
UK desperately short of skills needed to combat cyber threats
NAO review suggests it could take up to 20 years to build up the necessary expertise
NAO report: Government has cut IT spend by £316m but more effort needed
Whitehall needs to work on digital transformation of the civil service and the public services it provides