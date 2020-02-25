nation state
Thousands of Windows users targeted by nation state attacks, says Microsoft
The majority of the attacks originate from Iran, North Korea and Russia, and took place in the past year
Wipro investigates security breach believed to be perpetrated by state-sponsored attacker
Wipro systems compromised following phishing campaign used to target 'at least a dozen' clients, according to insiders
Russian state-sponsored attackers take just 20 minutes to infiltrate networks, claims CrowdStrike
North Korean threat groups are the second fastest
Ministry of Defence information exposed to nation state attackers in 37 incidents
Sensitive information was left exposed to physical and cyber attackers in 2017
Saudi oil refinery cyber-attack intended to trigger explosion, claims report
August attack targeted safety systems used in nuclear power stations