NASA
First details of Voyager 2's entry into interstellar space revealed
Voyager 2's entry into the interstellar space occurred more than 18 billion kilometres from the Earth
NASA Dragonfly mission will explore Saturn's largest moon Titan
NASA's Dragonfly mission will search for the signs of "the building blocks of life" on Titan, Saturn's largest moon
Unauthorised Raspberry Pi allowed hackers to compromise NASA's systems
A recent audit has unveiled a series of security errors at NASA
The top 10 biggest space stories in April
Mars InSight lander detects quake, six new binary black hole mergers detected, NASA prepares for a real game of 'Astrosmash', and the first-ever image of a black hole is released
NASA to conduct simulated asteroid impact exercise with European Space Agency
Asteroid impact simulation comes ahead of a live test planned for 2022
NASA's Mars InSight lander detected a quake on the red planet, believes NASA
Seismic signals picked up in the surface of Mars at the beginning of April
Mercury's inner core is solid and about the same size as Earth's, NASA MESSENGER data reveals
Researchers used earlier observations from NASA's MESSENGER mission to probe Mercury's inner core
NASA offers $69 million contract to SpaceX to deflect asteroids
Demonstration mission expected to be launched in June 2021
NASA: Debris from India's destruction of its own satellite a threat to International Space Station
NASA says the risk of debris colliding with the space station has increased in the 10 days following the test
NASA could use a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to send astronauts back to the Moon
NASA's Jim Bridenstine says the agency is considering SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket and ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket for the Agency's Moon mission
NASA Mars 2020 rover 'successfully landed' on Mars in simulated touchdown
Mars 2020 rover is scheduled for launch on 17 July 2020 and will touch down on Mars six months later
NASA gives approval to conduct the first unpiloted test flight of SpaceX capsule
Demonstration Mission-1 will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 2nd March
NASA warns SpaceX and Boeing about design and safety concerns with their astronaut launch systems
NASA's safety advisory panel has listed four major risk issues in its annual report
NASA declares Mars Opportunity rover dead after 15 years of planetary roving
Final attempt to make contact with the rover was made on Tuesday, but the rover didn't respond
First demo flight of uncrewed SpaceX Dragon capsule to take place on 2nd March
Assuming the test goes well, a crewed flight with two astronauts will be conducted in July this year
NASA sends new commands to revive dormant Mars Opportunity rover
NASA commands Opportunity rover to reset its clock, switch to its backup X-band radio, or respond via UHF
NASA reveals four ideas for a new multi-billion dollar space telescope for the 2030s
The telescope will replace the James Webb Space Telescope, and is expected to be launched in March 2021
Saturn's rings only formed in the past 100 million years, suggests analysis of Cassini space probe data
New findings contradict conventional belief that Saturn's rings were formed along with the planet about 4.5 billion years ago
NASA's liquid hydrogen tank to undergo tests at Marshall Space Flight Centre
The tank will be subjected to high stresses and loads via dozens of hydraulic cylinders during testing
NASA engineers bring Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 back to operations mode
Resetting the telemetry circuits and associated boards brought the instrument back to operations mode
Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 shuts down due to hardware glitch
NASA engineers are unlikely to immediately address Hubble's problem due to the government shutdown
NASA to test planetary defence system by crashing spacecraft into an asteroid
Experiment will help scientists see whether such a strike could work to divert future hazardous asteroids away from Earth
NASA's New Horizons probe passes Ultima Thule in most distant flyby by man-made spacecraft
Icy world Ultima Thule is located in the Kuiper belt, 6.5 billion kilometres from Earth
Top 10 science stories of 2018
2018 saw big leaps forward for quantum computing, machine learning and even nuclear fusion - as well as some more bizarre science-related stories