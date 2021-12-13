Narendra Modi

Indian PM Narendra Modi's Twitter account hacked to declare bitcoin legal tender

Indian PM Narendra Modi's Twitter account hacked to declare bitcoin legal tender

The incident comes at the time when the government is reportedly working on a Bill to ban 'all private cryptocurrencies' in the country with 'certain exceptions'

clock 13 December 2021 • 3 min read
