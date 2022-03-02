Namecheap

Ukraine requests ICANN and crypto exchanges block Russia, Namecheap tells Russian customers to leave

Compliance

ICANN requested to top-level domains associated with Russia, while Russian Namecheap customers told to find a new home for their domains

clock 02 March 2022 • 3 min read
