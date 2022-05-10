Multi-factor authentication

Colonial Pipeline faces potential $1 million fine for last year's breach

Threats and Risks

Colonial Pipeline is facing a penalty of about $1 million after the cyberattack in May 2021, which caused fuel shortages up and down the US East Coast

clock 10 May 2022 • 2 min read
Single‑factor authentication for admin now officially a CISA 'bad practice'

Threats and Risks

SFA is particularly dangerous for entities that support critical infrastructure or national critical functions

clock 01 September 2021 • 3 min read

Security Technology

User acceptance: the biggest I&AM hurdle

The holy grail of I&AM is to actually improve the user experience while making the business more secure, but most organisations are a long way from that

clock 18 September 2020 • 2 min read

Hacking

Magecart group targets NutriBullet website to steal customers' payment data details

The first attack was launched last month, and the compromise is still on-going

clock 18 March 2020 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Fewer than one in five IBM mainframe customers are using multi-factor authentication

Mainframe users cited concerns about disruption and end-user resistance as reasons not to employ MFA

clock 26 November 2018 • 2 min read
