MSDT

Microsoft Office zero-day flaw 'Follina' uncovered by researchers

Threats and Risks

Microsoft Office zero-day flaw 'Follina' uncovered by researchers

Word attack is possible even with macros turned off, no patch yet available

clock 31 May 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Cyberattack affects Port of London website

24 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Russian hackers behind new Brexit leak website, says Google

26 May 2022 • 3 min read
03

PyPI package 'ctx' and PHP library 'phpass' hijacked to obtain AWS keys

25 May 2022 • 3 min read
04

Scientists take leap toward 'quantum internet'

26 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

DCMS opens public consultation on cloud and data centre security

27 May 2022 • 3 min read