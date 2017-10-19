MPLS

Software

SD-WAN could help SMBs deal with network challenges - but be sure of the issues first, say experts

"No-one should ever deploy technology for technology's sake," says Citrix's Justin Thorogood

clock 19 October 2017 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

SD-WANs: Why the sudden interest?

A recent Computing webinar revealed that interest in software-defined WANs is spiking, as organisations look for ways to enable secure, mobile working, whilst getting maximum value from existing assets

clock 03 August 2017 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Half of all organisations reduce security controls to boost performance

Firewall settings and malware scanning were said to be the biggest culprits in reducing network performance, according to Computing's latest research

clock 31 July 2017 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

How data centre connectivity is playing catch-up with cloud usage

As more mission-critical workloads move to the cloud, companies must look again at connectivity

clock 13 October 2016 • 2 min read

Networks

CIO Interview: Adrian Collinson, Force India Formula One team

Force India CIO Adrian Collinson explains to Computing how the Formula 1 team gets the most bang for its IT buck, both at the circuit and back at the factory

clock 29 August 2013 •

Applications

Beating physics - latency doesn't have to be an issue

clock 07 August 2012 • 4 min read

Networks

Interview: Simon Hill, IT director, Viridor

Delivering optimised IT services to a large number of small sites stuck in the middle of nowhere is a constant challenge for a growing waste management and recycling company

clock 24 October 2011 •

Voice and Video

Devon County Council converges voice and data with Siemens

Productivity and shared services is the driver for deploying converged network

clock 26 November 2009 • 1 min read

Networks

Global network takes the biscuit at snack producer

Jaffa Cakes - now with added bandwidth, thanks to United Biscuits' communications deal

clock 12 August 2009 • 1 min read

Networks

EU security agency warns on European network resilience

ENISA says key technologies are suffering from lack of technical experience and operational best practice in EU

clock 28 May 2009 • 1 min read
