Mozilla re-admits Avast and AVG extensions removed from store for excessive data exfiltration
AVG owner Avast also just so happens to own a clickstream-data service called Jumpshot but claims that 'privacy is our top priority'...
Google to test DNS-over-HTTPS in Chrome 78
Google plays catch-up after Mozilla announced plans to introduce DNS-over-HTTPS by default in Firefox
Firefox 59 adds support for the decentralised web
Extensions to support IPFS, DAT and Secure Scuttlebutt announced by Mozilla
Mozilla unveils Firefox 58.0, introducing new features for desktops and Android devices
Mozilla reveals new features for desktop and Android users
Yahoo's parent company sues Mozilla for breach of contract
Yahoo and Mozilla have entered a bitter lawsuit over a breached contract
What's new in Firefox Quantum?
Released next week, Firefox 57 is the first to feature a major Servo component, Quantum CSS
Mozilla releases Firefox 54 web browser that, it claims, isn't a resource hog
Mozilla promises faster Firefox for browsers who like having hundreds of tabs open
Munich to shift back to Microsoft Windows after Linux experiment fails
City of Munich plans to shift back 100 per cent to "industry standard" Microsoft software
Privacy International: Microsoft's auditing of certificate authorities "symbolic"
Privacy group refutes Microsoft's claims that Thai root certificates are completely safe
Firefox security flaw exposes Tor users' IP addresses
New Firefox exploit targeting Tor users looks a lot like an old one...
Mozilla lobbies EU to change copyright law to boost innovation
An online petition should do the trick...
Snooper's Charter will extend GCHQ's surveillance powers to all levels of law enforcement, say campaigners
Request filter will be used for "fishing trips and profiling people" says Jim Killock of Open Rights Group
Mozilla announces new fund to improve open source security
The Secure Open Source Fund will 'provide security auditing, remediation, and verification for key open source software projects'
Google to rank HTTPS above unencrypted websites
And SHA-1 certificates to be banned from 1 July
Google, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft and others team up to develop royalty-free video formats
Internet giants join forces to develop media formats - so they don't have to pay royalties to the likes of MPEG LA
Firefox to offer 'even more private' browsing options
Ad trackers and other web watchers to lose out as Mozilla plans tighter privacy options
Oracle and Microsoft shuffle out anti-Hacking Team patches while Adobe takes the heat
Adobe (finally) patches the security flaws exposed by the Hacking Team crack - while Oracle and Microsoft sneak out their Hacking Team patches
Kaspersky reveals more details about how Carbanak exploits banks' systems
Malware identifies funds transfer software on PCs and sends keystrokes and screenshots every 20 seconds
Firefox dumps Google for Yahoo as default search tool
Mayer describes deal as 'most significant partnership for Yahoo in five years'
Mozilla releases £20 smartphone in India
Intex Cloud FX will 'enable the masses to get a smartphone experience at the cost of a feature phone', says phone manufacturer
Mozilla to trial sponsored links on Firefox
Firefox will not be turned into "a mess of logos sold to the highest bidder", claims Firefox VP
Top 10 Mobile World Congress insights: Nokia, Samsung and Qualcomm dominate headlines
We round up the biggest headlines from another packed show
ZTE to sell Firefox OS ZTE Open on eBay for £60
Budget smartphone model will retail exclusively on auction site
Top 10 most read: Google Android is evil, firms sob over upcoming XP loss, police sacked for social media abuse
The biggest hits with V3 readers last week