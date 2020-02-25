Motorola
Motorola announces Moto Z2 Force official with 'shatterproof' screen
Flagship device also supports firm's modular MotoMod add-ons
Lenovo Moto Z2 Play smartphone launched with accessories pack
Game pad and wireless charging accessories bundled with Lenovo mid-ranger powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 626
Lenovo launches Moto Z2 Play with GamePad and wireless charging accessories
Lenovo mid-ranger is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chip and comes with a 3,000mAh battery
Android 7.0: When will the update arrive on your phone? Sony, Samsung, BlackBerry, HTC and more
All the information on when Nougat will arrive on other Android handsets
Moto E3 announced: specs, price and release date
A new affordable Moto E surfaces for 2016
Motorola $1.9bn acquisition of Airwave is cleared by CMA
Motorola bought Airwave back in February
Motorola Moto G4 Plus review
Can the Moto G4 Plus improve on an already winning formula?
Motorola Moto G4 review
The popular Moto G gets a refresh for 2016
Best cheap smartphones under £200
Our pick of 2016's best budget smartphones for under £200
Moto G4 specs and features
The key features of the new Moto G4
Moto G4 Plus specs and features
Key features of the new Moto smartphone
Motorola unveils Moto G4 and G4 Plus smartphones and first Lenovo handset for UK
Handsets to cost £169 and £199 respectively
Top 10 smartphones for 2016: HTC 10, iPhone SE, Huawei P9 and Galaxy S7
The handsets we're most looking forward to this year
Best smartwatches of 2015: Apple Watch, Moto 360 and Samsung Gear S2
We count down the top 10 finest wearables to launch this year
Google and Microsoft agree legal truce over Android and Xbox patents
Five-year patent battle comes to an end with both companies teaming up to develop better video compression technology
Apple loses 'slide to unlock' patent to Lenovo at Germany's top civil court
Motorola's legacy takes a bite out of the forbidden fruit
Lenovo to cut 3,200 jobs as profits halve
Chinese computer and smartphone manufacturer to axe 3,200 jobs in effort to cut costs
Lenovo to cut 3,200 jobs as income plummets
Profits fall by 51 percent to just $105m for Q1 2015
Best budget smartphones: Moto G, iPhone 5C, BlackBerry Leap and Lumia 640 XL
Great-value handsets for thrifty business users
Lenovo looks to Windows 10, servers and mobile to grow business
Can Lenovo extend the success it has had with ThinkPad to servers and smartphones?
Android Lollipop: When Google's latest OS will arrive on your phone
A guide to which handsets will and won't get a Lollipop upgrade
Is Apple about to shift CPU architectures from Intel to ARM?
Microprocessor analyst Jim Turley suggests Apple may be preparing to move from Intel to ARM
Samsung overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments
Galaxy S6 sales helped Samsung regain its leading position in the global smartphone market
Apple Watch to boost wearables shipments to 46 million units in 2015
IDC predicts smartwatch adoption will soar 133 percent this year