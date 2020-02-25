Morrisons
Morrisons: £55m payout over 2014 'grudge' leak of payroll data 'grossly unjust'
Morrisons tells Supreme Court that it should not be held vicariously liable for payroll data leak by senior IT internal auditor Andrew Skelton
Morrisons granted permission to take appeal over staff data breach pay-out to Supreme Court
More than 5,000 Morrisons staff are seeking compensation over the March 2014 data breach, caused by a disgruntled auditor
Ocado orders cancelled as fire rips through Andover warehouse
Fire that broke out on Tuesday night at the 22,300 square metre warehouse was believed to have been contained
Morrisons faces multi-million pound compensation claim after losing payroll data breach appeal
Company vicariously liable for leak of payroll data of 100,000 staff in 2014 by internal auditor Andrew Skelton, Court of Appeal rules
Ocado signs deal with Canadian supermarket group for its Ocado Smart Platform
Ocado's technology business starting to gain traction with third major customer signing-up
Morrisons should be a lesson on the costly consequences of insider threats
What can other companies learn from the class-action lawsuit facing Morrisons?
Morrisons found liable for data breach - UPDATED
The supermarket has been found culpable for the actions of a rogue employee, in a new landmark ruling
Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons all considering electronic shelf-edge pricing - but not for implementing 'surge pricing'
Retail industry consultant criticises press reports of supermarkets introducing 'surge pricing' as 'fake news'
Amazon acquires Whole Foods Market in $13.7bn deal
Jeff Bezos opens Amazon's purse to make major bricks-and-mortar retail supermarket acquisition
Amazon buys high-end supermarket Whole Foods in $13.7bn deal
Rumoured acquisition of Slack will have to wait
Ocado shows off robot hand for picking products in warehouse - without breaking eggs
Robot arm intended to speed-up picking and packing of warehouse products
What's going on inside an Ocado robot's brain?
David Sharp explains what makes the robot workforce in the online delivery firm's new warehouses tick
Morrisons hires Halfords CIO Anna Barsby as its chief technology director
Barsby will take over from Dan Beecham, who is returning to Australia
Ocado close to US technology deal
Rumours mount of overdue deal for Ocado Smart Platform with US supermarket chain Publix
Morrisons to fill Amazon's Pantry as web giant prepares to launch grocery delivery service
Morrisons now has deals with both Amazon and Ocado
Morrisons staff sue over payroll insider security breach in 2014
Where there's a blame, there's a claim
Apigee APIs help Morrisons bring better service to loyal customers
Apigee's API platform has helped Morrisons launch its Match & More loyalty programme
Top 10 IT news stories of the week: Hitting Belgacom while it's down, and could Universal Credit be in a worse state than realised?
Candid interviews dominate the top 10: David Davis MP, Belgacom's Fabrice Clement and a job centre whistleblower
For Tesco, Sainsbury's, Homebase, Morrisons and others, the information revolution wrought by the internet has only just begun
Falling sales and closures at major retailers aren't just down to competition from online rivals, discounters or 'austerity' - it's the information revolution wrought by the internet that is exposing retailers' dirty marketing secrets
Morrisons deal "the first of many", according to Ocado - but not in the UK
Exclusive deal with Morrisons precedes migration to the cloud and expansion
Morrisons employee arrested over payroll data theft
Insider apprehended over the theft and publishing online of payroll data of 100,000 staff
UPDATED: Morrisons staff payroll data stolen and published on the internet
Morrisons promises that "no colleague will be left financially disadvantaged"
Morrisons becomes latest retailer to open online shopping store
Deliveries to begin in the Midlands on 10 January - half of UK to be covered by 2015
Morrisons "wasted" £27m developing online delivery - before striking deal with Ocado
Morrisons to launch new service with Ocado by the new year