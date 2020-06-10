Moon
Russia plans to land cosmonauts on the Moon by 2030
Roscosmos plans to build a new "Super Heavy" booster able to carry 27 metric tons to lunar polar orbit
NASA could use a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to send astronauts back to the Moon
NASA's Jim Bridenstine says the agency is considering SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket and ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket for the Agency's Moon mission
Chinese satellite captures an image showing distant Earth behind the far side of the Moon
First time that DSLWP-B has captured a view of entire Moon and Earth in single shot
First plant to grow on the Moon, err, dies
Cotton seedling freezes to death as Chang'e-4 shuts down for the Moon's 14-day lunar night
Plants grown on the Moon for the first time ever by China's Chang'e-4 probe
New photos show cotton seeds sprouting in sealed container - with other plants expected to sprout within days
China wants to explore the Moon, especially its far side. But, why?
Helium-3, which exists in abundance on the Moon, could potentially solve energy demands on Earth for 10,000 years
Confirmed: Chinese lunar probe lands on the dark side of the Moon in world first
Chinese probe aims to explore Von Karman crater located within the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the Moon's far side
China launches Chang'e-4 rover to land on Moon's dark side
Moon's dark side is mountainous, rugged and never visible from the Earth
Moon was formed inside a doughnut-shaped ring of debris full of vaporised rocks, suggests new research
Scientists suggest Earth may have come into existence about 1,000 years after the formation of the moon
Chinese city's plan to launch artificial moons to replace street lights panned
Engineer calculates that Chengdu's plan to replace streetlights with artificial moonlight would cost $100bn
Elon Musk's mission to Mars pencilled in for 2022
Golgafrincham B-Ark should be ready sooner than anticipated