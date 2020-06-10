mongoDB
The challenge of making money through open source software
Computing speaks to two vendors with very different approaches
Interview: MongoDB cofounder Eliot Horowitz - 'I'd like to see a fair fight with the cloud providers'
Horowitz discusses MongoDB's licensing and how he wants to see more VC money being ploughed into core open source
The open-source answer to the IT skills challenge
Why IT companies are turning to open source to address the shortage of graduates, an ageing workforce and the changing working habits
MongoDB unveils data lake, mobile and field-level encryption features
New features rolled out with MongoDB 4.2 and the Atlas managed cloud service
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
Yet another unsecured MongoDB database discovered - this time exposing records of 275 million Indian citizens
The database was hosted on Amazon AWS and exposed via the Shodan search engine
Google Cloud adds Confluent, MongoDB and other open-source projects as managed services
They'll be treated as 'equal collaborators not a resource to be mined' Google promises .
Unprotected MongoDB databases expose details of millions of accounts on six social platforms in China
Databases are believed to be part of China's online surveillance programme, collecting profile-related data from six online services
Personal details of nearly half a million Delhi citizens leaked online, claims security researcher
MongoDB database instance was left unsecured and accessible online without so much as a password to protect it
Eskom denies its live customer database has been exposed online - but the security specialist who found it disagrees
MongoDB database 'does not belong to Eskom and is not hosted on our network', claims Eskom CIO
AWS guns for MongoDB with DocumentDB service offering full compatibility
AWS hawks database service compatible with version 3.6 of MongoDB
Confluent joins Redis and MongoDB in restricting its open source licensing for competitors
'A positive change that can help ensure small open source communities aren't acting as free and unsustainable R&D for tech giants' says CEO Jay Kreps
AWS not playing fair with open source projects, claims Redis Labs
AWS is all take and no give, says database firm
445 million customer records found on MongoDB database running on unsecured AWS server
200GB database belonging to Veeam indexed on Shodan on 31 August - but was taken down nine days later
MongoDB 4.0 announced with new mobile database, visualisation tool and enhanced clustering
ACID transactions and serverless middleware come out of beta
MongoDB announces ACID transaction capabilities
MongoDB 4.0 to be released in the summer will feature multi-document ACID transactions for the first time
Massive attack: Vulnerable MongoDB databases targeted in new wave of ransom attacks
Security shortcomings return to haunt MongoDB as it prepares for $1.6bn IPO
MongoDB secretly files for IPO with share offering expected before the end of the year
Secret S1 filing comes after MongoDB hired underwriters Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
MongoDB databases suffer huge ransomware attacks
Over 27,000 servers compromised as hackers steal and delete data from unpatched or poorly-configured systems
Cloud, DevOps and NoSQL: how cutting edge tech keeps Amadeus flying high
Keeping up with changes in the travel industry means always staying ahead of the curve, says CTO Olaf Schnapauff
MongoDB takes aim at serverless cloud and offers graph functionality with latest release
Update also includes a host of security enhancements
Intel claim open source driven by 'enthusiasts' is 'complete rubbish' says Weaveworks founder
"Enterprise-capable product" can only be produced once open source is "professionalised" by distributors, claims Intel
What's new in MongoDB?
New features in the pipeline for the NoSQL database
Hudl's sporting strategy for expansion: create startups within startups
Sports video analytics company is growing fast by keeping a small company culture, says VP engineering Jon Dokulil